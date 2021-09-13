If there’s one thing people love to see on the internet, it’s the mashup between high and low culture that usually results from the glimpses we get behind-the-scenes of events like MTV’s VMAs and the Met Gala. This year, thanks to a pair of the show’s performers and their respective significant others, people on the internet got more than enough of both all in one photograph.

The photo in question captures Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker — who teamed up to perform their emo-rock revival anthem “Papercuts” at the VMAs — and their girlfriends, Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox, all holed up in what looks to be a public bathroom before the Met Gala. Barker and Kardashian are making out, as are MGK and Fox, and Twitter is having something of a meltdown. Maybe it’s the combination of the glamorous gals — Kardashian is, of course, a member of a family of models and moguls, while Fox is a veteran actress — carousing with the decidedly grungey-looking guys — Barker and Kelly are both tatted-up rockers with roots in the hip-hop world — that has folks so fascinated with the pairings.

This photo has us tongue-tied right before the #MetGala. 😜 (📷: Instagram) pic.twitter.com/dmosxIE04X — E! News (@enews) September 13, 2021

Fox and Kelly had fans mesmerized with her red carpet look and his reported altercation with MMA fighter Conor McGregor last night before the show, while Barker and Kardashian have been headline fodder for months, especially with the news that she helped him overcome his fear of flying after a 2008 plane crash hospitalized him for 11 weeks.

Check out some of the reactions to their photo below.

this is the hottest thing ive ever seen https://t.co/c920dDb71D — Cam (@CamilleStorm) September 13, 2021

men are so ugly pls save these hot women from these gremlins 🙏🙏 https://t.co/DAjZ7vlSk4 — moose (@moosepsy) September 13, 2021

People are saying this is cringe but are you making out with megan fox in a sweaty bathroom https://t.co/iNJkMlUheY — flargo (Manchild Classic) (@sorkincel) September 13, 2021

i love Megan Fox i really do but this is giving very much white trailer trash vibes pic.twitter.com/Re5859QWT6 — fuckery (@neutraldumbass) September 13, 2021

is travis barker’s tongue rammed down kourtney kardashian’s throat in the room with us right now? https://t.co/EX88yGw8pN — marianne eloise (@marianne_eloise) September 13, 2021