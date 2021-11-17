While the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy is still unfolding, Travis Scott and festival organizers just received their biggest punch. According to TMZ, Travis and others were hit with a $750 million lawsuit from more than 125 attendees. The suit was filed by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee and it places blame on Travis and festival organizers for “negligence in failing to properly plan the concert, train security personnel, and host a safe event.”

The family of 21-year-old Alex Acosta, who is one of 10 people who died as a result of the festival, are among the plaintiffs in the lawsuit. Acosta was allegedly crushed by an “incited, unruly and out-of-control crowd with such force that he could no longer breathe.” Buzbee also shared a statement about the high-priced lawsuit, which also names Drake, Apple, Live Nation, and others. “No amount of money will ever make these Plaintiffs whole; no amount of money can restore human life,” he said. “But, the damages sought in this case attempts to fix, help, or make up for the harms and losses suffered by these Plaintiffs — nothing more and nothing less.”

The lawsuit also addresses Travis and Live Nation’s recent decision to offer refunds to those who attended the festival earlier this month, a move legal experts say could waive concertgoers’ right to sue. The lawsuit called it “… a transparent and grotesque effort of the Defendants to limit their liability, after the fact, to the families of those killed or injured.”