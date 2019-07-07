Getty Image

Travis Scott came to the support of his often-mistaken-for rapper ASAP Rocky. Scott took some time in his headlining set at Wireless Festival in London to shout for the rapper’s freedom from prison. Rocky was originally scheduled to perform at Wireless Fest, but a recent skirmish between the rapper and a man on the streets of Stockholm landed him in jail on assault charges. Scott joined the onslaught of rappers supporting Rocky’s innocence and called for his freedom on stage.

Scott shouted for Rocky’s freedom before launching into a song. “Let’s do it, man,” he said into the mic. “Free Rocky.”

Travis Scott yelled “Free Rocky” during his Wireless set pic.twitter.com/QSQSoSbxM1 — 🎪 (@RodeoTheAlbum) July 6, 2019

ASAP Ferg recently announced that Rocky is being held in solitary confinement in a Swedish prison. According to Ferg, Rocky has no access to phone calls or visit privileges. Swedish authorities are reportedly trying to keep the rapper for at least two weeks to investigate a fight between Rocky and a man in Stockholm. The fight started with a group of men wouldn’t leave Rocky and his crew alone. The brutal fight was caught on video camera, showing Rocky and his crew punching and kicking the man on the ground. Rocky shared his own side of the fight, explaining the man was harassing women. Rocky’s security was released shortly after he was arrested, but Rocky remains in prison for the time being.