Travis Scott Announces An Astroworld Week And The Unveiling Of The Cactus Jack Design Center

Over the past few years, Travis Scott has cultivated a reputation for giving back to his hometown via the Cactus Jack Foundation, and next month, he’ll extend his philanthropy even further as his Astroworld Festival now includes an Astroworld Week. In the days leading up to the festival, which lands on November 5-6, Travis is taking over Houston with events looking to benefit local youth including a celebrity golf tournament and softball game; the unveiling of his Cactus Jack Design Center, several public basketball courts, and a youth community garden; and a slew of sneaker release events in conjunction with Nike’s SNKRS program.

In addition, Travis revealed the premiere date for the A24-produced film, Red Rocket: November 6, during the Astroworld Festival. The Astroworld Festival lineup, which was revealed earlier this week, also includes 21 Savage; Baby Keem; Bad Bunny; BIA; Chief Keef; Don Toliver; Earth, Wind & Fire; Houston All-Stars; Lil Baby; Master P; Roddy Ricch; Sheck Wes; Sofaygo; SZA; Teezo Touchdown; Toro Y Moi; Travis Scott; Tame Impala; Young Thug; and Yves Tumor.

You can find more information about the Cactus Jack Foundation here and more about Astroweek here.

