Travis Scott may be going through some relationship issues at the moment but it seems like he was already prepared. The video for his new song “Highest In The Room,” released today, is full of hallucinatory, paranoid imagery dealing with women issues and poking fun at the insane hype surrounding his charismatic public persona.

In the Dave Meyers-directed video, Travis explores a smoky, futuristic-looking cityscape, passing by a platoon of petrified hypebeasts, facing what looks like torturous treatment at the hands of several, colorfully-masked men, and encountering a room full of blacklit strippers before ascending in an elevator to fight a faceless, computer generated action figure atop a half-constructed skyscraper.

During the fight, one of Travis’ special edition Nikes comes flying off his foot, landing in front of the crowd far below. The once docile Travis fanatics become activated, diving to get their hands on the merchandise as Travis croons, “She fill my mind up with ideas / I’m the highest in the room / Hope I make it outta here.”

Fans are already speculating that the new song directly references Travis’ relationship with Kylie Jenner, from which the couple is rumored to be “taking a break.” Certain lyrical passages do reflect some of the reported reasons for their courtship cooling (“I’m doin’ a show, I’ll be back soon / That ain’t what she wanna hear”), but it’s also possible that Travis already wrote the song some time ago, as he performed it this spring at multiple festivals and even previewed a version with a Lil Baby verse that has since been removed. Travis previewed the song again just a day ahead of its release during an interview with Zane Lowe, saying, “I was just performing it at a point where I’ve done it at so many shows, and it’s been so fun doing it, I was like, I gotta just drop this, and I’m gearing up for something more special to come following that.”