Travis Scott Releases The Car-Centric ‘Jackboys’ Short Film And ‘Gang Gang’ Video

Since November, Travis Scott has been teasing the first big collaboration with his label Cactus Jack Records. Yesterday, he finally delivered. The Jackboys EP arrived Friday with a host of notable features, including a mess of accompanying visuals. He kicked things off with a short film, titled Jackboys, followed by a video for the track “Gang Gang.”

The fictional Jackboys short film offers Scott as a modern-day bandit alongside his crew, comprised of Sheck Wes, Don Toliver, and Chase B. It opens with Scott causing a ruckus with a girl at an arcade, at which point police catch up to him once he gets into his car. In the following scenes, Scott’s crew wreak havoc and meet up at a junkyard. Once everyone is accounted for, the crew shows off their tricked-out rides, leading into the “Gang Gang” video.

While the video and short film show a handful of Scott’s Cactus Jack group, the EP itself offers several more collaborators. Scott called upon some of his favorite rappers to lend bars on Jackboys, among them Quavo, Offset, Young Thug, Pop Smoke, Spanish pop star Rosalía, and Lil Baby.

Watch the Jackboys and “Gang Gang” videos above.

Jackboys is out now on Epic Records. Get it here.

