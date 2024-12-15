Yesterday (December 14), Travis Scott made his return to Rolling Loud Miami. But the “Mo City Flexologist” rapper’s highly anticipated set was not just about him. During Rolling Loud Miami 2024, Scott used his headlining appearance as character development for one notable actor.

As Travis Scott transitioned into his beloved song “Fe!n” he was joined on stage by an unlikely duet partner Owen Wilson. In the now viral clip (viewable here), Travis Scott took Owen Wilson under his wing to deliver a high energy performance of the standout Utopia track.

Although Wilson didn’t quite have the lyrics to the song memorized he did introduce it with confidence. “I’m feigning for more,” Wilson yelled to the sold out crowd.

As for Scott and Wilson’s shocking collaboration, according to Deadline‘s latest report it could be field research for the actor’s upcoming film, Rolling Loud. The forthcoming film, which is inspired by the namesake music festival, will star Wilson and comedian Matt Rife.

The picture is described as: “An overprotective father (Wilson) who makes a bold parenting decision when he sneaks his 13-year-old son into the world’s largest hip-hop music festival, setting off a chaotic adventure with his reckless co-worker (Rife) and an eccentric festival volunteer as they navigate wild crowds, security, and their own family dynamics.”

With this information handy, attendees are interested to see what behind-the-scenes moments from Rolling Loud Miami makes it to the big screen.