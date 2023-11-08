Owen Wilson was in Around the World in 80 Days, but Sonja Morgan will settle for multiple nights with the “Butterscotch Stallion.”

During a panel at BravoCon 2023 over the weekend, Watch What Happens Live “bone-hard” host Andy Cohen played a game of “Showgirl Us Your Cards” with several Real Housewives. The panelists each submitted a card with a fun fact on it, and the other contestants had to guess who it was about. According to Page Six, one card read, “She once had a very flirtatious moment with Owen Wilson.”

The Bravolebrities (which is the “Swiftie”-like term for Bravo stars) quickly agreed that the card was referring to Morgan. The Real Housewives of New York City star, who needs to get on a podcast with Rachel Bilson, clarified, “But it wasn’t flirtatious. He is the Butterscotch Stallion and he loves doggy style.”

The audience broke out into cheers and laughter as her fellow Housewives dropped their jaws at the confession. “Sonja, was it you that submitted that fact?” Cohen asked, to which she replied, “No, it’s just in the news.” Cohen dug in, asking if she had flirted with the Zoolander actor, which is when Morgan came in with even more NSFW commentary. “I f*cked him several times. I love him,” she admitted.

[Owen Wilson voice] Wow.

