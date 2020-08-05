Fans are convinced that Travis Scott is taking them to “Utopia” on his next album — and that “Utopia” is that album’s title. In a post celebrating the third anniversary of the release of his last album Astroworld, Travis ended his note with the phrase “see you in Utopia,” which fans have now latched onto on social media, imploring the Texas rapper to release the follow-up.

“Happy Astroversary, a 2-year ride that’s still one of my favorites!!!” Scott wrote. “Album means so much to me!! To every one that bumps and rages to that soundtrack, I love you. Let’s keep the ride going. See you in Utopia.” Astroworld was released on August 3, 2018 and became one of that year’s best-selling albums, debuting at No. 1 with 537,000 equivalent units and returning there in December. It’s since been certified triple platinum and has spawned numerous hit singles, including “Sicko Mode” featuring Drake, Travis’ first Hot 100 No. 1.

Now that fans are sure the title of Travis’ next album is Utopia, they have gone all-in on the possible title, digging up hints and clues from throughout Travis’ last few months of social media posts to connect the dots like a conspiracy map. One fan even joked, “Now every Travis tweet gonna have ‘DROP UTOPIA’ under it for the next 2 years.”

Travis has used the word Utopia in multiple social media posts and reportedly got a tattoo with the word on it.

Utopia is defined as a state of things in which everything is perfect.

That fan wasn’t wrong, as the “drop Utopia” posts have already begun appearing on Twitter, with Travis’ handle tagged in for good measure. Check out some of these posts below.

