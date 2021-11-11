After the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival last weekend, where eight people lost their lives and hundreds more were injured, the Houston rapper is struggling to make things right for fans and the families who lost their loved ones. Though he’s already promised to help cover the funeral costs and other expenses for families who are dealing with the unexpected deaths, Scott and his team issued another statement today, providing families who wanted to be connected with a way to do so.

Here’s the full statement, as reported by Complex:

“Over the last week, Travis Scott and his team have been actively exploring routes of connection with each and every family affected by the tragedy through the appropriate liaisons. He is distraught by the situation and desperately wishes to share his condolences and provide aid to them as soon as possible, but wants to remain respectful of each family’s wishes on how they’d best like to be connected. To those families who would like to reach out directly to his team, please send an email to the below address where we will have a team on hand to assist. AW21information@gmail.com.”

One lawsuit has already been filed against Scott for the deaths and injuries at the event, with more likely to follow.