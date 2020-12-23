For Travis Scott, it’s been a busy year on the business side of things. But the “Franchise” rapper looks to end it by giving back to the community. Scott and his daughter Stormi returned to his hometown to spread the Christmas spirit in the form of a food and toy drive. The event took place in the city’s Sunnyside Park, which is the same neighborhood that Travis grew up in.

By the end of the drive, 2000 toys supplied by Mattel and other leading brands were given to 1000 students across three elementary schools, as well as their faculty and local residents, for a total of 2000 people served. The event was also contactless and drive-up only. In addition to the toys, fresh produce, free meals, and a food truck were made available to those in attendance. Christmas trees, comforters, blankets, clothing, and PPE gear were also provided to residents.

📸| Stormi via Kylie jenner instagram stories.❤ pic.twitter.com/qu2w51Alb1 — Portal Stormi Brasil (@portalstormibr) December 22, 2020

Kylie Jenner shared a proud picture of her and Travis’ daughter Stormi on her Instagram Story wearing a mask at the event. “Big girl supporting her daddy @ his Xmas food and toy drive,” she wrote on the picture.

Travis’ food and toy drive comes after the rapper announced his next business endeavor would be a spiked seltzer drink entitled Cacti.