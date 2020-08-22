Travis Scott Has A Vision On His Hypnotic New Song, ‘The Plan’

Earlier this week, Travis Scott delivered great news to fans as the Houston native announced a new song, which his first solo release of the year, would arrive at the end of the week. Keep true to that promising, Travis has arrived with the new song, “The Plan.” The song is set to appear on the soundtrack to Christopher Nolan’s upcoming project Tenet and if Travis’ new track is any indication, the film won’t be short of excitement.

The song arrives after Travis’ GQ profile which is where Nolan first spoke of the rapper’s contribution to his upcoming film. “His voice became the final piece of a yearlong puzzle. His insights into the musical and narrative mechanism [composer] Ludwig Göransson and I were building were immediate, insightful, and profound.” The song also serves as arrives after Travis landed his third career No. 1 single with his Kid Cudi collaboration, “The Scotts.” The song joins Travis’ other chart-toppers, “Sicko Mode” and “Highest In The Room.”

After Chase B confirmed that Travis was working on his upcoming album, Travis revealed in his GQ profile that he and Kid Cudi are indeed working on a joint album. Despite being “hesitant to offer details,” he revealed that he and Cudi have “Some fireness!” in-store for fans on their upcoming album.

Listen to “The Plan” above.