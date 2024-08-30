With Travis Scott’s breakout mixtape Days Before Rodeo finally coming to streaming after ten years, it looks like the master promoter is making the most of the occasion. In addition to surprising fans with the release of a music video for tape standout, “Drugs You Should Try It,” he’s followed up with a second release of supplementary material, including vaulted tunes, a chopped-and-screwed version, and a live recording from his Atlanta tenth anniversary concert. All the new, old material can be found at shop.travisscott.com.

The consummate multi-brand pitch man, Travis announced that he was branching out yet again and living out one of his biggest dreams: Teaming up with WWE legend Rey Mysterio for an upcoming match. He wouldn’t be the first music star to partner with the wrestling promotion; last year, an extensive storyline saw Bad Bunny team up with, then turn on, fellow Puerto Rican Damian Priest in Puerto Rico, suffering a back injury in the process that should put paid to all those rumors about wrestling being fake.

At the very least, it should give the Houston native a productive outlet for some of that destructive energy, because he’s made almost as many headlines for brawling, trespassing, and assault arrests as for his music this year.