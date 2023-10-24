Travis Scott’s Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour is underway, and set to roll into Phoenix for two dates at the Footprint Center. If you’ve got tickets or are planning to scoop some for resale, you might be interested in ride-share information for the show — especially if you want to arrive early enough to catch the opening acts (or pull up just in time to watch Travis hit the stage).

According to the Footprint Center’s official website, there are four Lyft Drop Off locations: 1st Street/Jefferson (Footprint Center Plaza), S 2nd Street (The Ryan), S 3rd Street (Phoenix Convention Center), E Jefferson Street (Hotel Palomar/Arrogant Butcher). For pickup, you can go to S 3rd Street & E Jefferson Street (Phoenix Convention Center). In general, it helps to book pickups before the show; since we know about how long the concert actually is, we’d recommend sometime a little after 11 pm, since Travis’ setlist, which includes fan faves like “Antidote,” “Butterfly Effect,” “Goosebumps,” “Highest In The Room,” and “Sicko Mode” alongside newer songs from his album Utopia like “Fe!n,” “Hyaena,” “Meltdown,” and “Topia Twins,” runs about 90 minutes long.

If you plan on driving instead of taking a ride-sharing service, Uproxx has you covered with information about where to park at the Footprint Center, as well.