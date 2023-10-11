Travis Scott is set to kick off his Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour tonight (October 11) — with 40 arena dates scheduled in total. For those who hadn’t purchased tickets yet, fans are thankfully still in luck. According to 404 Media (via USA Today), resale tickets for Scott’s Raleigh, North Carolina show were as low as $14 — dropped significantly from their $61.50 Ticketmaster face value.
It’s clear that scalpers are having trouble offloading tickets for Scott’s Circus Maximus Tour. While the tour was originally sold out as of August 31, the rapper announced more dates.
Scott, who is set to play two nights at NYC’s Barclays Center on December 18 and 19, has tickets going for around $50 on Stubhub. The same is currently going for a number of other stops and venues.
Basically, for any fan who was on the fence, now is the time to go get your tickets to Scott’s tour. They are still available for purchase here, along with more information.
Continue scrolling for a complete list of dates.
10/11 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/13 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
10/17 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/20 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
10/22 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/25 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
10/29 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
10/31 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
11/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
11/08 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
11/10 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
11/12 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
11/15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
11/18 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
11/21 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
11/25 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
11/27 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
12/04 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
12/06 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
12/08 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
12/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
12/12 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
12/15 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
12/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
12/21 — New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden
12/23 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
12/26 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
12/29 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena