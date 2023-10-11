Travis Scott is set to kick off his Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour tonight (October 11) — with 40 arena dates scheduled in total. For those who hadn’t purchased tickets yet, fans are thankfully still in luck. According to 404 Media (via USA Today), resale tickets for Scott’s Raleigh, North Carolina show were as low as $14 — dropped significantly from their $61.50 Ticketmaster face value.

It’s clear that scalpers are having trouble offloading tickets for Scott’s Circus Maximus Tour. While the tour was originally sold out as of August 31, the rapper announced more dates.

Scott, who is set to play two nights at NYC’s Barclays Center on December 18 and 19, has tickets going for around $50 on Stubhub. The same is currently going for a number of other stops and venues.

Basically, for any fan who was on the fence, now is the time to go get your tickets to Scott’s tour. They are still available for purchase here, along with more information.

Continue scrolling for a complete list of dates.

10/11 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/13 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

10/17 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/20 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

10/22 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/25 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

10/29 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/31 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

11/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

11/08 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

11/10 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

11/12 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

11/15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

11/18 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

11/21 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

11/25 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/27 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

12/04 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

12/06 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

12/08 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

12/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

12/12 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

12/15 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

12/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

12/21 — New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden

12/23 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

12/26 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

12/29 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena