After much anticipation, “Sicko Mode” rapper Travis Scott’s Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour was one of the most anticipated concerts of the year. During his “KPop” video, he teased that it would be an arena-only tour when he returned to the road. Scott kept his word, launching the Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday, October 11. Since then, Scott has made stops at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, and the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
Here’s everything to know about Travis Scott’s Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour, including the confirmed tour dates, setlist, set times, and more.
Tour Dates
The Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour was formally launched on Wednesday, October 11, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Below are the remaining tour dates.
10/25 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
10/26 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *
10/29 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
10/31 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
11/01 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *
11/05 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium
11/08 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
11/10 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
11/12 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
11/13 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center *
11/15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
11/18 — Tulsa, OK @ Bok Center
11/21 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
11/22 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *
11/25 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
11/27 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
11/29 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center *
12/01 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *
12/04 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
12/06 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
12/08 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
12/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
12/12 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
12/15 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
12/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
12/19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *
12/21 — New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden
12/22 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *
12/23 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
12/26 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
12/28 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *
12/29 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Setlist
Continue below to view Teezo Touchdown’s opening setlist, and Travis Scott’s setlist will follow.
Teezo Touchdown’s Setlist
1. “Mid”
2. “Too Easy”
3. “OK”
4. “You Thought” Feat. Janelle Monáe
5. “UUHH”
6. “Sweet”
7. “Impossible”
8. “RUNITUP” (Tyler The Creator cover)
9. Luckily I’m Having” (Don Toliver cover)
10. “7969 Santa” (Drake cover)
11. “Amen” (Drake cover)
Travis Scott’s Setlist
1. “Hyaena”
2. “Thank God”
3. “Modern Jam” (with Teezo Touchdown)
4. “Aye” (Lil Uzi Vert cover)
5. “Sirens”
6. “Praise God” (Kanye West cover)
7. “God’s Country”
8. “My Eyes”
9. “Butterfly Effect”
10. “Highest In The Room”
11. “Mamacita”
12. “Circus Maximus”
13. “Delresto (Echoes)”
14. “Mafia”
15. “I Know ?”
16. “90210”
17. “Meltdown”
18. “Topia Twins”
19. No Bystanders”
20. “Fe!n”
21. “Antidote”
22. “Sicko Mode”
23. “Goosebumps”
24. “Telekinesis”
Set Times
According to information uploaded by fans to Setlist.fm, the set times of Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour have remained the same across past shows. Doors open at 7 p.m. local time. Teezo Touchdown takes the stage between 8:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. local time. Then, there is a brief intermission before Scott’s set at 9:30 p.m. local time. Scott’s performance runs for approximately one hour and thirty minutes. Overall, the Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour show is about three hours and thirty minutes.
Opener
Travis Scott is one of the most revered performers in rap music. So, to serve as his opener comes with a great deal of pressure. The guest act for the Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour is Teezo Touchdown. Teezo is a Texas native like Scott. But instead of coming out of Houston, Teezo calls the city of Beaumont home. According to Genius, Teezo shared his first single, “William Shatner,” in 2011. However, his debut studio album, How Do You Sleep at Night?, didn’t hit streaming services until last month. Before that, his songs “Strong Friend,” “Careful,” “Sucka!” and “Rooting For You” helped him gain a steady fan base. At the same time, his signature fashion sense of styling his hair with nails grabbed users across social media attention. Since then, Teezo has earned the respect of fellow rappers Drake and Tyler The Creator (whom he toured with last year).
How To Get Tickets
Once the Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour was announced, it immediately sold out nationwide, forcing Scott to add additional stops. However, hundreds of tickets have popped up across secondary ticketing sites such as StubHub. So, here’s how to get tickets for the newest city near you. To protect yourself from scam attempts, purchasing tickets from Ticketmaster here (either as an original purchase or resell) is best.
