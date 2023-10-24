After much anticipation, “Sicko Mode” rapper Travis Scott’s Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour was one of the most anticipated concerts of the year. During his “KPop” video, he teased that it would be an arena-only tour when he returned to the road. Scott kept his word, launching the Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday, October 11. Since then, Scott has made stops at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, and the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Here’s everything to know about Travis Scott’s Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour, including the confirmed tour dates, setlist, set times, and more.

Tour Dates The Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour was formally launched on Wednesday, October 11, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Below are the remaining tour dates. 10/25 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

10/26 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *

10/29 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/31 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

11/01 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *

11/05 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium

11/08 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

11/10 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

11/12 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

11/13 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

11/15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

11/18 — Tulsa, OK @ Bok Center

11/21 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

11/22 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

11/25 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/27 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

11/29 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center *

12/01 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

12/04 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

12/06 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

12/08 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

12/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

12/12 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

12/15 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

12/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

12/19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

12/21 — New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden

12/22 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

12/23 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

12/26 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

12/28 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

12/29 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena Setlist Continue below to view Teezo Touchdown’s opening setlist, and Travis Scott’s setlist will follow. Teezo Touchdown’s Setlist 1. “Mid”

2. “Too Easy”

3. “OK”

4. “You Thought” Feat. Janelle Monáe

5. “UUHH”

6. “Sweet”

7. “Impossible”

8. “RUNITUP” (Tyler The Creator cover)

9. Luckily I’m Having” (Don Toliver cover)

10. “7969 Santa” (Drake cover)

11. “Amen” (Drake cover) Travis Scott’s Setlist 1. “Hyaena”

2. “Thank God”

3. “Modern Jam” (with Teezo Touchdown)

4. “Aye” (Lil Uzi Vert cover)

5. “Sirens”

6. “Praise God” (Kanye West cover)

7. “God’s Country”

8. “My Eyes”

9. “Butterfly Effect”

10. “Highest In The Room”

11. “Mamacita”

12. “Circus Maximus”

13. “Delresto (Echoes)”

14. “Mafia”

15. “I Know ?”

16. “90210”

17. “Meltdown”

18. “Topia Twins”

19. No Bystanders”

20. “Fe!n”

21. “Antidote”

22. “Sicko Mode”

23. “Goosebumps”

24. “Telekinesis” Set Times According to information uploaded by fans to Setlist.fm, the set times of Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour have remained the same across past shows. Doors open at 7 p.m. local time. Teezo Touchdown takes the stage between 8:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. local time. Then, there is a brief intermission before Scott’s set at 9:30 p.m. local time. Scott’s performance runs for approximately one hour and thirty minutes. Overall, the Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour show is about three hours and thirty minutes.