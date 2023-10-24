Travis Scott’s Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour is underway, and set to roll into Phoenix for two dates at the Footprint Center. If you’ve got tickets or are planning to scoop some for resale, you might be interested in parking information for the show — especially if you want to arrive early enough to catch the opening acts (or pull up just in time to watch Travis hit the stage).

According to the Footprint Center’s official website:

There are several parking garages and lots within walking distance of Footprint Center. The venue’s attached five-story, 700-space parking structure provides the most convenient parking available to our suite holders, premium-seat owners, as well as limited space available to the general public. The parking structure is open daily 6 am to 6 pm, Monday through Friday, in addition to being open for all events held at the Footprint Center.

There’s also a garage on Jefferson Street, just a block east. Footprint’s site has directions to the main garage from North Phoenix/Scottsdale, East Phoenix, Glendale, and East Valley/Tempe. Footprint Center Parking reportedly averages $15 – $20.

