How Long Is Travis Scott’s ‘Utopia Tour’ Concert?

“KPop” rapper Travis Scott’s return to the spotlight following the 2021 Astroworld Festival tragedy has been a sight to witness. His latest album, Utopia, quickly rose to the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart following its release. Scott’s longtime collaboration with the Air Jordan brand is going strong, with his Low Golf’ Neutral Olive’ sneakers gaining traction with sneakerheads nationwide. He also declared his intentions to executive produce the Blade remake movie soundtrack. But his Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour has supporters locked in from the official merch, opening act, and, of course, Scott’s theatric closing performance. So, how long is Scott’s Utopia Tour concert?

According to Setlist.fm, the show’s schedule seems to be consistent from city to city. Since the Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour kicked off on October 11 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, doors for each venue have opened at 7 p.m. local time. Ticketholders are given approximately an hour and thirty minutes to arrive at the facility and shop at the gift shop before Scott’s billed supporter, Teezo Touchdown, takes the stage between 8:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. local time.

Then, there is a brief intermission after Teezo finishes his performance. So far, Scott has begun his set at 9:30 p.m. local time. The running time for Scott’s performance is an hour and thirty minutes, give or take. Scott’s setlist includes “Thank God,” “Highest In The Room,” “Mamacita,” “Sicko Mode,” and more.