Travis Scott will officially embark on his delayed Utopia: The Circus Maximus Tour this week, kicking off the 28-city swing for his new album Utopia in Charlotte, North Carolina at the Spectrum Center this Wednesday, October 11. He’ll be accompanied by fellow Texas genre-bending rapper Teezo Touchdown, who is also fresh off the release of an album, How Do You Sleep At Night? You can learn more about him below.

Who Is Opening Travis Scott’s Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour?

30-year-old Teezo Touchdown hails from Beaumont, Texas, and is probably best known for his unique look, which involves an elaborate fusion of high-fashion and punk aesthetics and his signature habit of draping himself in nails, usually in his hair. He first began to gain attention thanks to his detailed videos for tracks like “Strong Friend,” “Careful,” “Sucka!” and “Rooting For You,” and music that crosses over from emo to pop-punk to hip-hop, often mashing them up.

His eye-catching style and holistic approach to branding himself have won him such co-signers as Drake and Tyler The Creator — the latter of whom he toured with last year.

Since then, Teezo has collaborated with Don Toliver, Lil Yachty, Rico Nasty, Travis Scott, and more, appearing on Utopia and most recently landing a feature on Drake’s new album For All The Dogs.

While there’s still plenty of skepticism about him, he’s got the sort of momentum that ensures he’ll be a features fixture for the foreseeable future and with a performance style marked by exuberant crowd interactions, it’ll certainly be worth getting to Travis’ shows early to catch him do his thing.