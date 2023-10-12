Here Is Travis Scott’s ‘Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour’ Setlist

Travis Scott fans are familiar with waiting. Nearly five years elapsed between Astroworld and Utopia. It was a roller coaster of teases and will-he-won’t-he before Utopia arrived in July, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. And then, there was somewhat of a false start for the supporting Utopia — Circus Maximus Tour. (Not to mention, the show that never was at Egypt’s Pyramids Of Giza.) The tour was initially announced in early August, but ticket sales were delayed for reasons unknown until the end of the month.

Finally, Scott’s Utopia — Circus Maximus Tour opener was staged on Wednesday night (October 11) at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Teezo Touchdown is serving as the opener. They will stay in North Carolina through the weekend with back-to-back shows at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Friday (October 13) and Saturday (October 14).

See all of the remaining dates here, and check out Scott’s opening night setlist below (courtesy of fans in attendance via setlist.fm).

1. “Hyaena”

2. “Thank God”

3. “Modern Jam” (with Teezo Touchdown)

4. “Aye” (Lil Uzi Vert cover)

5. “Sirens”

6. “Praise God” (Kanye West cover)

7. “God’s Country”

8. “My Eyes”

9. “Butterfly Effect”

10. “Highest In The Room”

11. “Mamacita”

12. “Circus Maximus”

13. “Delresto (Echoes)”

14. “Mafia”

15. “I Know ?”

16. “90210”

17. “Meltdown”

18. “Topia Twins”

19. No Bystanders”

20. “Fe!n”

21. “Fe!n” (Played again)

22. “Antidote”

23. “Sicko Mode”

24. “Goosebumps”

25. “Telekinesis”

