Ahead of the release of his chart-topping album, Utopia, Travis Scott popped out for several live shows, including a show in Rome, Italy, and a surprise performance during Drake’s It’s All A Blur Tour Vancouver, Canada stop. But in July, an Easter egg deep in Scott’s “KPop” video revealed that he would embark on an arena tour before year’s end.

On October 11, Scott kicked off his Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. So, what time does Scott go on stage? According to Setlist.fm, on average, the doors for each tour stop open at 7 p.m. local time. But the live festivities don’t begin until approximately 8:30 p.m. local time when guest opener Teezo gets the crowd hype for Scott. Teezo’s set reportedly runs for anywhere between twenty to thirty minutes.

After Teezo leaves the stage, there is a brief intermission as the set is swamped out. So far, on tour, Scott has started his set at 9:30 p.m. with the opening track, “Hyaena” (view the full setlist here). However, if you plan on shopping at the tour’s merch shop, you should plan to arrive much earlier.

Utopia is out now via Epic Records and Cactus Jack. Find out more information here. Limited tickets are available for the remaining Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour. Find more information here.