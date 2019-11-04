Music

Trippie Redd Is Stuck In A Complicated Relationship In His Vulnerable ‘Love Me More’ Video

by:

Trippie Redd‘s second album ! just came out in August, but it appears he’s already gearing up for his next release, a mixtape titled A Love Letter To You 4, with the release of his latest song (and video), “Love Me More,” Friday.

Redd previewed the track with a minimalistic approach via Twitter: “Love Me More, Friday,” Redd said.

“Love Me More” is reportedly the lead single for Redd’s forthcoming mixtape A Love Letter To You 4, and the song reveals a vulnerable Redd longing for more appreciation from his lady friend: “I wish that you would love me, I wish that you would love me more,” Redd raps on the chorus. “Nobody else but me like, shawty, what you asking for? / And lil’ b*tch, I’m right here like, shawty, what you looking for?”

The “Love Me More” video starts with Redd and his lady friend cuddled up on a rooftop with the skyline serving as their scenic backdrop. Camera shots follow the couple joyriding with Redd laying his head on his lady as she drives, Redd’s lady dancing for 1s at a strip club, and Redd smoking backwoods inside the strip club as his “lady” dances the night away. At one point in the song, Redd laments “I don’t wanna f*ck with you” when talking about his lady.

Recently, Redd released the video for “Snake Skin” as well.

Around The Web

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter

Crate Digging: Maker Of The Bear, Simo Soo, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

by: FacebookTwitter

The Best Underground Rap Albums You Should Be Listening To

by: Twitter

The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

by: Twitter

All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week

by: Twitter

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

by:
×