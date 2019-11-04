Trippie Redd‘s second album ! just came out in August, but it appears he’s already gearing up for his next release, a mixtape titled A Love Letter To You 4, with the release of his latest song (and video), “Love Me More,” Friday.

Redd previewed the track with a minimalistic approach via Twitter: “Love Me More, Friday,” Redd said.

LOVE ME MORE – FRIDAY pic.twitter.com/vaQJTlbYBa — Trippie Redd (@trippieredd) October 30, 2019

LOVE ME MORE OUT NOWhttps://t.co/kNf3WgHhuj — Trippie Redd (@trippieredd) November 1, 2019

“Love Me More” is reportedly the lead single for Redd’s forthcoming mixtape A Love Letter To You 4, and the song reveals a vulnerable Redd longing for more appreciation from his lady friend: “I wish that you would love me, I wish that you would love me more,” Redd raps on the chorus. “Nobody else but me like, shawty, what you asking for? / And lil’ b*tch, I’m right here like, shawty, what you looking for?”

The “Love Me More” video starts with Redd and his lady friend cuddled up on a rooftop with the skyline serving as their scenic backdrop. Camera shots follow the couple joyriding with Redd laying his head on his lady as she drives, Redd’s lady dancing for 1s at a strip club, and Redd smoking backwoods inside the strip club as his “lady” dances the night away. At one point in the song, Redd laments “I don’t wanna f*ck with you” when talking about his lady.

Recently, Redd released the video for “Snake Skin” as well.