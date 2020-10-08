Trippie Redd takes no days off when it comes to releasing music, especially when it comes to albums as the young rapper has yet to go a year without gracing his fans with a full-length effort since his 2017 arrival. Trippie keeps the streak alive with his new single, “Sleepy Hallow,” and an update on his upcoming album, Pegasus.

“Sleepy Hallow” is a short effort, clocking in at just under two minutes. Despite its brevity, Trippie makes the most of the brief track by packing a good punch in the track as he flows energetically over the song’s haunting, fast-paced production. The single also arrived with a new release date and tracklist for his upcoming Pegasus album. Comprised of 26 songs and guest appearances from Rich The Kid, Young Thug, Future, Quavo, Lil Wayne, Swae Lee, and more, Pegasus will arrive on October 30.

Trippie Redd has been fairly active in the singles department this year, all in preparation for his Pegasus album. A few weeks ago, he teamed up with Busta Rhymes for their “I Got You” single, a track that arrived after his “Excitement” effort with PartyNextDoor. He also released his “Dreamer” single to celebrate his 21st birthday as well as his joint track with Juice WRLD, “Tell Me U Luv Me.”

Scroll down to see the artwork and tracklist to Trippie Redd’s upcoming album.

1. “Let It Out” Feat. Myiah Lynnae

2. “Moonlight”

3. “Love Scars 4”

4. “The Nether”

5. “So Stressed” Feat. Yung LB

6. “Excitement” Feat. PartyNextDoor

7. “Mood” Feat. Chris Brown

8. “Pegasus”

9. “Weeeeee”

10. “Personal Favorite” Feat. Rich The Kid

11. “V-12”

12. “Spaceships” Feat. Young Thug

13. “Never Change” Feat. Future

14. “Good Morning”

15. “No Honorable Mention” Feat. Quavo & Lil Mosey

16. “I Got You” Feat. Busta Rhymes

17. “Too Fly”

18. “Red Beam” Feat. Sean Kingston

19. “Oomps Revenge Pt. 2”

20. “Take One”

21. “Sleepy Hollow”

22. “Kid That Didd” Feat. Future & Doe Boy

23. “Don”

24. “Hell Rain” Feat. Lil Wayne & Hoody Baby

25. “TR666” Feat. Swae Lee

26. “Sun God” Feat. Myiah Lynnae

Pegasus is out 10/30 via 10K Projects/1400 Entertainment. Get it here.