Trippie Redd’s Tour Bus Was Reportedly Shot Near A Baltimore Airport

While COVID safety was the concern that kept artists off the road in 2020, Trippie Redd’s Trip At Knight tour faced an entirely different security scare last night. The Baltimore Sun newspaper reports that Trippie’s tour bus was shot by a passing car on the way to the Baltimore-Washington International Airport after his show at MECU Pavilion.

According to the Sun the bus was shot multiple times on the passenger side at around 2:45 am, wounding the driver, who was still able to pull the bus over at BWI. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. While officials wouldn’t say whether Trippie himself or any of the other performers were aboard, the report does confirm that crew members from venue were. None of the other passengers were injured and while police cordoned off the area and investigated, no arrests or charges have been announced as yet.

Trippie is currently touring to support his new album, Trip At Knight, which released August 20 via 10K Projects and contains features from Trippie’s fellow SoundCloud Rap contemporaries like Juice WRLD, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, and Ski Mask The Slump God. It received additional attention, though, for the song “Betrayal” featuring Drake, on which the guest rapper apparently restarted his feud with Kanye West, to Trippie’s own surprise. The younger rapper admitted he had no idea Drake dissed Kanye on the song, but considering all the extra streams the moment probably brought him, he’s probably not all that perturbed by it.