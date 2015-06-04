7 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Tupac’s ‘Hit ‘Em Up’

As we’ve mentioned before, disses used to carry way more weight. Yet, in the course of hip-hop history, no diss record has sent shockwaves quite like Tupac’s “Hit ‘Em Up.” Aimed directly at Notorious B.I.G. and Puff Daddy in the middle of their national feud, Pac’s scathing slight toward his perceived foes held no punches and attempted to decimate his Brooklyn contemporary with low blows galore. As a result, the landscape was forever shaken up, and the bar was officially raised for rebuttals in an industry built on competition. With that said, here are a handful of things most fans don’t know about one of the most aggressive rap tracks ever recorded.