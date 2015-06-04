7 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Tupac’s ‘Hit ‘Em Up’

As we’ve mentioned before, disses used to carry way more weight. Yet, in the course of hip-hop history, no diss record has sent shockwaves quite like Tupac’s “Hit ‘Em Up.” Aimed directly at Notorious B.I.G. and Puff Daddy in the middle of their national feud, Pac’s scathing slight toward his perceived foes held no punches and attempted to decimate his Brooklyn contemporary with low blows galore. As a result, the landscape was forever shaken up, and the bar was officially raised for rebuttals in an industry built on competition. With that said, here are a handful of things most fans don’t know about one of the most aggressive rap tracks ever recorded.
Pac was a nut. A charismatic, talented, nut.
Great article, thanks!
This record was classic but overrated at the same time it holds it weight due to its shock and impact rather than technical proficiency. Ether was harder Takeover was more precise in execution abd Back down was more holistically brutal in hindsight
Dre Day is the best dis record ever.
This was my favorite diss record until Nas dropped Ether.
But didn’t Mobb Deep diss Death Row/LA on LA LA?
That was more of a response to Snoop and Dogg Pound than it was to Pac. I guess it is lumped in the East Coast/West Coast beef though.
Honestly when this plays, I hit skip right when the outlaws start rapping.
As you’re supposed to lol
Facts!
YUP!
You ain’t alone.
I didn’t know “accident murderers” was a thing. First time I heard was on Nas’ last album. Which was dope and slept-on I feel
Goddamn, he said fuck Chino XL. That shit is straight vitriol.
Classic diss record. Just angry, defiant vile… He wasn’t even rappin for half of it, just spittin insults. I think it was the first time you heard a rapper get so mad he just gave up on rhyme scheme and started firing.
Today, Hit em isn’t a song, it’s a Vine and a Twitter rant that gets about 5million views, then gets deleted somebody comes out a day later and says “I got hacked”.
lolllll “I got hacked” hahahah nice & hella true
Lol so true. Niggas sacred to say names like its saying Hail Mary in the mirror 3 times in the 90s
Facts
Pure truth. To me nothing really tops Hit ‘Em Up in how direct it is. And I hate all this indirect shade these kids throw today. “Nigga say his name!” or be quiet, basically.
Good article except for mistakenly leaving out Thug Life Vol. 1, Tupac and the outlaws full album together. Album gave us Straight Ballin, bury me a g, how long will they mourn me, etc.
Thug Life want with The Outlawz. It was with Thug Life a different group. I think his sister was in that one but I’m not sure.
the only point about the outlawz was that they weren’t named the outlawz until this song. anything that wasnt mentioned, was because it didnt need to be.
i LOVE thug life vol 1. one of his best albums.
How I miss the actual bass guitar in hip hop. Too much synth bass going on these days. I guess Death Row had a house band or something to that effect, that Makaveli record is front to back quality musicianship. That’s the Motown era of hip hop musically, it’ll always be my favorite.
Outlaws were not ThugLife… Totally different group… google it… Outlaws were great rappers at the time.. totally different then what was being rapped by most main stream rappers… And they were crazy young at the time so to even be able to pull off a decent verse on such a epic level lets be real.. Most u ppl couldnt write a resume let alone record the song on a mic then jump in front of a camera and perform and not look like a total idiot… Pac doesnt die Outlaws as a group sell a million records on a album that included Pac like eminems D12… Say what u want about how trash they are/were..truth be told they were going to be a big part of Tupac’s future and we all know Pac was no dummy..he knew they had talent unfortunately he never got to help develop them… what they becaem isnt what they were..and most u ass clowns saying they aint shit woulda been bumpin they’re shit and they would be a lot more popular than they are today.. and if u didnt know they are huge over seas… all they really needed was some money to help theyre iameg if u wanna say they cant rap well your a idiot period.
she did tho
“Spice 1 specifically said, ‘The original cover for the single had Puffy’s head on a snake’s body, and Biggie’s head on a pig’s.'”
I believe I may have a copy. However, it would be in one of my storage locations. I should be able to check by September. I say this because the description was not the thing that sounded foreign to me – the comment that it was never officially released, was.
So, I most likely have it.
I’m pretty sure TRA is the music industry version of M. Gustave from The Grand Budapest Hotel
ive seen it. it exists…
HAY-SOOOS CHRISTOS!!!!
Had that cover dropped, woooooo we, planets woulda shifted.
*Imagines all the generations of “Piggie ain’t Smalls” disses and “Diddy Snake” disses we were deprived of.*
Google it, it’s not hard to find
Beware stays killing these pieces.
Thanks for reading OG.
I’m glad to finally know who Dramacydal were. I thought it was the lady singing on MATW lol
Never liked hit ’em up. I hated anything Bad Boy related at the time but this seemed like the corniest thing Pac ever did. I mean, even youngsters knew Big played up the ladies man image for mainstream appeal. So attacking that means?? It just seemed like a penis measuring contest to me…
in my early keyboard warrior days I’d blast to go after racists. ha
Didn’t made niggaz introduced the outlawz to the world?
Nope…….Trading War Stories…..On Me Against the World Album.