Ty Dolla Sign Announces His Album’s Release Date With An Unusual Twist

LA crooner Ty Dolla Sign has been slowly rolling out his next album over the past month or so, sharing singles such as the Kanye West-featuring “Ego Death” and the Nicki Minaj collaboration “Expensive.” Today, he finally revealed the day fans can expect to listen to the project in full, but only for the most sharp-eyed among them. A strangely-composed tweet laid the groundwork, but only those fans willing to use a little mind-muscle realized what it was.

3̷2̷ T̷C̷O̷ S̷P̷O̷R̷D̷ M̷U̷B̷L̷A̷ E̷H̷T̷ — Ty Dolla $ign (@tydollasign) October 8, 2020

“3̷2̷ T̷C̷O̷ S̷P̷O̷R̷D̷ M̷U̷B̷L̷A̷ E̷H̷T̷,” reads the tweet. It appears to be gibberish but read backward without all the extra Unicode formatting, it actually says, “The Album Drops Oct 23.” That means the project will compete for listeners with the likes of Gorillaz, Junglepussy, Luh Kel, Major Lazer, and THEY., giving Ty a pretty reasonable chance of having a big first week.

Besides promoting the album, he’s continued to be a hit-hook-writer-for-hire for other artists as well, including SZA (“Hit Different“), Big Sean (“Body Language” with Jhené Aiko), Murda Beatz (“Doors Unlocked” featuring Polo G), and Thundercat (“Fair Chance” with Lil B).

Ty Dolla Sign is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.