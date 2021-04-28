Music

Ty Dolla Sign Hangs Out With Tiffany Haddish In His Sunny ‘By Yourself’ Remix Video With Jhene Aiko And Bryson Tiller

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

Comedian Tiffany Haddish stars in the sunny video for Ty Dolla Sign’s “By Yourself” remix, hopping from man to man on a series of dates throughout the Los Angeles area, reflecting the song’s emphasis on a woman embracing her independence. Meanwhile, for each verse, Ty performs alongside one of the song’s guests Bryson Tiller and Jhene Aiko, as well as Haddish herself during Ty’s verse.

The song is the latest remix to emerge from Ty’s 2020 album, Featuring Ty Dolla Sign, including remixes of “The Business” with Tiesto and “Spicy” featuring J Balvin, Tyga, and YG.

Since releasing Featuring Ty Dolla Sign, Ty’s lived up to the album’s cheeky title, popping up on Ariana Grande’s album Positions, 2 Chainz’s “Can’t Go For That” video from So Help Me God, Blxst’s single “Chosen” with Tyga, and SZA’s “Good Days.” Ty also staged a number of impressive live performances, including one for “Nothing Like Your Exes” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and a soulful return to NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts with an in-home setup that let his skills shine.

Watch Ty Dolla Sign’s “By Yourself” video featuring Bryson Tiller, Jhene Aiko, and Tiffany Haddish above.

Ty Dolla Sign is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×