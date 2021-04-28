Comedian Tiffany Haddish stars in the sunny video for Ty Dolla Sign’s “By Yourself” remix, hopping from man to man on a series of dates throughout the Los Angeles area, reflecting the song’s emphasis on a woman embracing her independence. Meanwhile, for each verse, Ty performs alongside one of the song’s guests Bryson Tiller and Jhene Aiko, as well as Haddish herself during Ty’s verse.

The song is the latest remix to emerge from Ty’s 2020 album, Featuring Ty Dolla Sign, including remixes of “The Business” with Tiesto and “Spicy” featuring J Balvin, Tyga, and YG.

Since releasing Featuring Ty Dolla Sign, Ty’s lived up to the album’s cheeky title, popping up on Ariana Grande’s album Positions, 2 Chainz’s “Can’t Go For That” video from So Help Me God, Blxst’s single “Chosen” with Tyga, and SZA’s “Good Days.” Ty also staged a number of impressive live performances, including one for “Nothing Like Your Exes” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and a soulful return to NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts with an in-home setup that let his skills shine.

Watch Ty Dolla Sign’s “By Yourself” video featuring Bryson Tiller, Jhene Aiko, and Tiffany Haddish above.

Ty Dolla Sign is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.