Earlier this week, it was reported that Tyga was arrested on felony domestic violence charges after the rapper’s now ex-girlfriend, fashion designer, and influencer Camaryn Swanson posted a video to her Instagram Story that showed injuries that she allegedly attained from him. TMZ reported that, on October 11, police officers were called to Tyga’s house around 3 a.m. Swanson accused Tyga of putting his hands on her. Authorities at the scene said they were able to see visible marks on her. But Tyga has denied the claims.

In a post to his Instagram Story on Friday, Tyga wrote, “I want everyone to know that the allegations against me are false. I was not arrested. I took myself into the police station and cooperated. I have not been charged with any crime.” However, a search of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department website shows he was indeed arrested on October 12 and posted a $50,000 bond. His next court date is set for February 8, 2022.

@Tyga arrested for felony domestic violence following dispute with Camaryn Swanson. pic.twitter.com/qBpY8vUXQx — LordTreeSap (@LordTreeSap) October 12, 2021

Tyga and Swanson began dating in early 2021 and they went official with their relationship in March. Swanson also shared details of the incident in additional posts to Instagram Story, writing that she was “emotionally, mentally, and physically abused.”