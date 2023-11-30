Tyla Announced Her Self-Titled Debut Album By Revealing Three New Songs From Its Tracklist

South African superstar Tyla has had an amazing breakout year, but she’s just getting started. Today, she announced her debut album, Tyla, is coming soon, revealing the artwork and a partial tracklist with the titles of three new songs — including the recently teased “Truth Or Dare” and “On And On,” which she debuted on COLORS today — to whet fans’ appetites.

“Everything that’s happening has surpassed anything I could have dreamt of,” she wrote. “African music is going global and I’m so blessed to be one of the artists pushing the culture. I’ve been working on my sound for 2 years now and I’m so ready for the world to hear it. The ‘TYLA’ PRE-SAVE is now live + 3 new songs for

you to eat till the album debuts. I cannot wait for the world to experience an African Popstar.”

The world has already been experiencing Tyla’s breakout for the past few months. We’ve seen the 21-year-old Johannesburg singer become the first artist from her home country to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 in 55 years, then go on to make her US television debut, collaborate with one of rap’s biggest stars in Travis Scott on the remix, and the song climb all the way to the top ten. Oh, by the way, she’s also nominated for a Grammy. What a year.

Tyla is out soon via Fax / Epic.