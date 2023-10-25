Who Is Tyla? Meet The South African ‘Water’ Singer

It looks like TikTok may have churned out the next Afrobeats superstar thanks to Tyla and her endlessly catchy single, “ Water .” While the singer has been around for a few years, as so often happens, the single caught on shortly after its release via a dance challenge and quickly made the jump from the video-sharing app to the Billboard charts. In the process, “Water” made Tyla the youngest-ever South AfricanTyla the youngest-ever South African to chart in the US and the first to do so in 55 years.

So Is Tyla?

Born and raised in Johannesburg, South Africa as Tyla Laura Seethal, the 21-year-old singer’s debut single, “Getting Late” was released in 2019 and eventually became a local success, receiving a nomination for Music Video Of The Year at the South African Music Awards in 2022. Epic Records signed Tyla in 2021, and has been setting her up for success throughout 2023, releasing another viral hit, “Been Thinking,” and brokering performances on tour with Chris Brown and at Milan Fashion Week for Dolce & Gabbana.

“Water” came out in July, and since then, it has skyrocketed, peaking at No. 46 on the Hot 100 and topping the UK’s Afrobeats chart. This makes her the first South African to appear on the Hot 100 since Hugh Masekela did so with “Grazing In The Grass” in 1968. Tyla recently made her US television debut, performing the song on The Tonight Show earlier this week. You can check out the video below.