After a somewhat anxiety-inducing live broadcast, the 2024 Grammy Awards nomination list is out. Singers like Taylor Swift, SZA , and rapper Drake were sure to make the cut, given their recording-breaking run on the music charts this year. Not everyone was as clear-cut shut-ins. Just as each year brings about notable snubs (hi, PinkPantheress ), it is important to acknowledge those artists who bet out the right for their respective spots, especially first-time nominees.

Who are the first-time nominees for the 2024 Grammys?

Victoria Monét and her adorable daughter Hazel earned their first nominations today as performers (November 10). Victoria previously received three nominations in her supporting role on thank u, next by Ariana Grande and “Do It” by Chloe x Halle. For the 2024 Grammy Awards, as a lead artist, Victoria is positioned seven awards including for Best New Artist, Record Of The Year (“On My Mama”), Best R&B Album (Jaguar II), Best R&B Performance (“How Does It Make You Feel”), Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Hollywood” featuring Earth, Wind, And Fire and Hazel Monét), Best R&B Song (“On My Mama”), and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical (Jaguar II).

Hazel dethrones Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy, becoming the youngest Grammy nomination in the ceremony’s history.

Other first-time nominees include Ryan Gosling (Best Song Written For Visual Media), Ayra Starr (Best African Music Performance), Coco Jones (Best New Artist, Best R&B Song, Best R&B Album, Best R&B Performance, and Best Traditional R&B Performance), Coi Leray (Best Rap Performance and Best Pop Dance Recording), Peso Pluma (Best Música Mexicana Album), Noah Kahan (Best New Artist), The War And Treaty (Best New Artist), Ice Spice (Best New Artist, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Song Written For Visual Media), Gracie Abrams (Best New Artist), Jelly Roll (Best New Artist), and Caroline Rose (Best Recording Package, The Art Of Forgetting).

Although Summer Walker was nominated in the Album of The Year category due to her contribution to Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers (“Purple Hearts”), she’s earned her first as a lead artist in Best R&B Album (Clear 2: Soft Life EP). Halle’s single “Angel” earned her a nomination in the Best R&B Song category, marking it a first for her as a solo act.

The 2024 GRAMMYs are set to go down on Sunday, February 4, beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+. Find more information here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.