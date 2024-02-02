We are just a month out from Tyla‘s self-titled debut album. Over the past few months, the Afrofusion superstar has gone viral with her globally-inspired songs, and her incredible choreography. One of her newest singles, “Truth Or Dare,” has become an instant fan favorite. Tonight (February 2), Tyla has finally shared the much-anticipated “Truth Or Dare” video.

In the “Truth Or Dare” video, Tyla meets up with a troublesome ex, with whom, she embarks on a disastrous car trip. Unbothered, Tyla can be seen riding with her hair flowing free out of the window. But by the end of the video — and without spoiling it — we see Tyla gets her revenge.

As Tyla’s debut album is near, she is gearing up for a world takeover. In an interview with Complex, Tyla expressed her dreams to become a household name within music.

“I come from a very small place, a little city in South Africa all the way at the bottom of Africa, the tip,” she said. “And literally, I was just a girl with a dream, a girl that didn’t really have much examples… like this wasn’t really possible at that age when I was coming up as an artist, it wasn’t something that was realistic and I made it a reality. We need an African pop star, and hopefully I’m that one.”

You can see the video for “Truth Or Dare” above.

Tyla is out 3/1 via Epic. FInd more information here.