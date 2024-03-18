Now, we have a better idea of what the project will look like: Over the weekend, Tyla unveiled the Tyla tracklist.

Tyla crushed it in 2023 with the success of her breakthrough single, “Water,” which was a viral hit and managed a top-10 peak on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Momentum is on her side as she heads into the release of her self-titled debut album , which is set for release this week, on March 22.

Who Is Featured On Tyla’s Album Tyla?

As the tracklist (below) reveals, the album features Kelvin Momo, Tems, Gunna, Skillibeng, Becky G, and Travis Scott.

Tyla’s Tyla Tracklist

1. “Intro” Feat. Kelvin Momo

2. “Safer”

3. “Water”

4. “Truth or Dare”

5. “No. 1” Feat. Tems

6. “Breathe Me”

7. “Butterflies”

8. “On & On”

9. “Jump” Feat. Gunna and Skillibeng

10. “Art”

11. “On My Body” Feat. Becky G

12. “Priorities”

13. “To Last”

14. “Water (Remix)” Feat. Travis Scott

Tyla was originally set to tour in support of the album. Unfortunately, though, she had to cancel all dates. She announced that earlier this month and explained, “For the past year I’ve been silently suffering with an injury that has tragically worsened. I’ve seen doctors and specialists with high hopes, but the pain has only become more agonizing as has the severity of the situation. I am absolutely heartbroken to have to say this but as of right now I won’t be able to proceed with the tour. In consulting with medical professionals, it’s become increasingly clear that continuing any festival or tour dates would jeopardize my long-term health and safety.”

Tyla is out 3/22 via FAX/Epic Records. Find more information here.