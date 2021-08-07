Earlier this year, Tyler The Creator earned the second No. 1 album of his career with Call Me If You Get Lost. The chart-topper came two years after he obtained his first No.1 with Igor back in 2019. That accomplishment didn’t come without controversy as DJ Khaled slammed Billboard for miscommunication about what type of sales would count towards Father Of Ashad. That apparently led to it clocking in at No. 2 on the albums charts, behind Tyler’s Igor. During a recent interview on HOT 97’s Ebro In The Morning, Tyler spoke about that moment and the feelings he had as a result of the comments Khaled made which included labeling his music as “mysterious sh*t.”

“Bro that Khaled thing was like, it was fun, it was just watching a man die inside,” Tyler said. “The weirdo was winning, I was moonwalking in a wig. This n**** had everyone on his album. Everyone. That n**** ego was deflated, he’ll probably never admit [it]. I didn’t say nothing, I just let that No. 1 speak. N****’s ego had to deal with that because his whole identity is being No. 1. And when he didn’t get that, that sat with him longer in real-life time than that moment.”

He later added, “For some guy like that to kinda indirectly be like, ‘That ain’t real rap, that ain’t real Black music,’ that’s what it felt like,” before noting that he still has some respect for Khaled’s rise to stardom as he’s someone the rapper listened since he was young.

You can watch the entire HOT 97 interview with Tyler in the video above.