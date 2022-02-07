Two years after he released his fifth album Igor, which eventually gave him a Grammy award for Best Rap Album, Tyler The Creator returned with his sixth album Call Me If You Get Lost. The project stands as a 16-track effort with contributions from Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Uzi Vert, Pharrell, Brent Faiyaz, Lil Wayne, and more. Months after releasing that project, Tyler The Creator received another Grammy nomination for the album, one that found him in the Best Rap Album category for the 2022 Grammy show. Later on, Tyler The Creator announced the full dates for a tour in support of Call Me If You Get Lost and it features a strong lineup of opening acts.

Who Are Tyler The Creator’s Tour Openers?

The opening acts for Tyler’s 2022 tour in support of Call Me If You Get Lost are Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown. Kali and Vince both released projects within the last couple of years. The former shared her sophomore album, Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios), in 2020 while Vince dropped his self-titled third album last year. Teezo Touchdown, on the other hand, has yet to release a project. In addition to his eccentric and extremely unique appearance, the Texas native has steadily released singles over the past two years that have helped to boost his stock. Altogether, these opening acts are sure to provide a good show with Tyler for his upcoming tour.

You can see the full dates for Tyler’s upcoming tour below and purchase tickets for a show near you here.

