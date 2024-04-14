Tyler The Creator pulled out all the stops for his high-flying headlining set at Coachella 2024, opening with an explosive stage entrance and bringing out a slew of surprise guests, including ASAP Rocky, Charlie Wilson, Childish Gambino (aka Donald Glover), and Kali Uchis. During the set, he reminisced about his first playing Coachella back in 2011 with Odd Future and how chaotic that set was in comparison. In his own words: “I didn’t even know what Coachella was.”

On Saturday night, he fulfilled a decade-long dream of headlining (which included an undercard performance in 2018 that presaged his eventual top billing), incorporating a park ranger motif with a set designed to look like a desert mesa. Over the course of the show, he brought flames, fireworks, and a UFO that hovered over him and Rocky as they performed “Who Dat Boy” from Flower Boy and the standalone “Potato Salad.” Meanwhile, Glover popped out to perform a smooth rendition of his 3.15.20 track “Time.” Kali Uchis naturally showed up to sing hre chorus from their collaboration “See You Again,” while Wilson sat at a piano with Tyler to sing his part from “Earfquake.”

WHO DAT BOY – TYLER THE CREATOR AND ASAP ROCKY 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/bl23FRjaBH — sasa (@blondunity) April 14, 2024

Tyler the creator x Donald Glover pic.twitter.com/KpbQi2HHr9 — 𝒥𝐸𝐹𝐸 (@reawakenedsoul) April 14, 2024

Tyler the creator x Kali Uchis pic.twitter.com/9ORhtTcXWV — 𝒥𝐸𝐹𝐸 (@reawakenedsoul) April 14, 2024

TYLER AND CHARLIE WILSON IS WILDDDD pic.twitter.com/T4v8UQmExO — 𝒥𝐸𝐹𝐸 (@reawakenedsoul) April 14, 2024

Tyler’s set certainly lived up to the hype. Then, near the end, he was blown off one of the buttes surrounding him and yanked off stage in another masterfully crafted stunt. And just like that, in the words of his Call Me When You Get Lost collaborator DJ Drama, he was gone.