After taking three years off as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival returned last year in grand fashion, with a headlining set powered by flamethrowers and a star-studded lineup that paired The Hillbillies, Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem, with skyrocketing star SZA.
The festival will return to Dodger Stadium on November 16th & 17th for its tenth iteration, with the lineup to be announced in the future. You can bet that with Flog Gnaw coming up on its tenth anniversary, Tyler’s got a very special show planned. For more information about the festival’s tickets, see below.
How To Buy Tickets For Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw 2024
You can register for passes and find more info at CampFlogGnaw.com. If tickets sell out, resale sites like SeatGeek, StubHub, and VividSeats, will probably be your next best bet.
When Do Tickets For Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw 2024 Go On Sale?
Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, June 28th, with advance ticket sales beginning Thursday, June 27th.
How Much Are Tickets For Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw 2024?
General admission to both Saturday and Sunday will be $345 + fees, while VIP passes will be $625 + fees. Super VIP passes are $1,695 + fees.