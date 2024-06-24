After taking three years off as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival returned last year in grand fashion, with a headlining set powered by flamethrowers and a star-studded lineup that paired The Hillbillies, Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem, with skyrocketing star SZA.

The festival will return to Dodger Stadium on November 16th & 17th for its tenth iteration, with the lineup to be announced in the future. You can bet that with Flog Gnaw coming up on its tenth anniversary, Tyler’s got a very special show planned. For more information about the festival’s tickets, see below.