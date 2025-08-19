Tyler, The Creator (the guy from Marty Supreme, yes) is still soaking in the Don’t Tap The Glass era since the album’s release a little less than a month ago. He has spent much of the post-album period pumping out eye-grabbing videos and today (August 19), he has another one, for “Darling, I.”

For the colorful visual, Tyler gets some key assists via appearances from Nia Long, Ayo Edebiri, Willow, Teezo Touchdown, Lionel Boyce, and Lauren London, among others.

Tyler recently said of his mindset behind the new album, “Chromakopia was so… I’m not saying it’s the most mature, deep sh*t. But whether it’s me talking about my relationship with my hair and how that’s affected me, or me almost being a father last year, or the relationship that I have with my father now, just so many things that I decided to dive deep into. After the weight of that got off, I just wanted to be silly again. I just want to be fun and say outrageous sh*t and say sh*t that… inside jokes that me and my friends laugh at, and just talk big fly sh*t. That was the goal. That was the main 100-percent goal.”

Watch the “Darling, I” video above.

Don’t Tap The Glass is out now via Columbia Records. Find more information here.