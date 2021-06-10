Getty Image
Lil Uzi Vert Explains Why He’s ‘Not Gonna Act Gangster’ When He Meets Fans

The well-known aphorism “never meet your heroes” often holds true, but one artist who’s always seemed to defeat that stereotype is Lil Uzi Vert. Throughout the years, the Philly native has become a fan favorite not just for his string of hits, but also for his entertaining interactions with his biggest supporters. Whether freestyling with fans in gas station parking lots or amusingly answering fans’ release date questions, Uzi’s joyful personality on record regularly carries over to his real-life personality. He explained why in a tweet:

“Im a happy person and I vibe with my fans,” he wrote. “If you see me I’m not gonna act gangster because that not what I am or who I am …. it’s okay 2 smile 😃 🤓 I’m myself.”

He hasn’t had much opportunity for these kinds of interactions over the past year, but as live entertainment slowly awakens from its year-long pandemic slumber, it’s likely he’ll get many more chances at one of the many festivals at which he’s booked, which include Rolling Loud New York and Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash in Chicago. Given he’s also teasing new music nearly constantly, telling fans in March that a new album is “coming soon,” a tour announcement can’t be too far off in the future.

In the meantime, you can hear Uzi’s guest verse on Pi’erre Bourne’s “Sossboy 2” and on Juice WRLD’s posthumous “Lucid Dreams” remix

