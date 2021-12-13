Tyler The Creator’s fashion-forward Golf Le Fleur line has recently expanded its offerings, adding a fragrance in addition to the usual assortment of apparel designed or inspired by the multitalented entertainer. That growth continues this week with the inclusion of nail polish, which will come in three colors: Georgia Peach, Geneva Blue, and Glitter. Tyler has been seen throughout the rollout of his new album Call Me If You Get Lost wearing the blue shade, which is being offered along with the others for $20 at the Golf Le Fleur website.

Tyler’s French Waltz fragrance, which was announced just last week, was crafted in collaboration with CPL Aromas. Tyler accompanied the announcement with a short film (in French!), putting his own unique spin on those dramatic fragrance ads, saturating the usually somber tones with bright sunlight and pops of pastel. Tyler showed off his one-of-a-kind vision in another ad — this one for his Converse collaboration — earlier this year, putting NBA legend Bill Walton in a hilarious Chuck Taylor club with the likes of Don Cheadle, Henry Rollins, and Vince Staples.

With the release of the new Golf collection — just in time for the holidays! — Tyler caps a year that saw him live out some of his biggest rap dreams (working with DJ Drama, appearing on BET) and elevate his brand to new heights. We can’t wait to see what he does next.