Tyler The Creator Says ‘No More Sweden For Me, Ever’ Following ASAP Rocky’s Arrest

07.08.19

ASAP Rocky seems to be in some serious trouble at the moment. About a week ago, video of the rapper surfaced in which he appears to be fighting a man on the streets of Stockholm, Sweden. He later shared his side of the story with video clips that show he and his crew trying to de-escalate the situation before it turned violent. Regardless, he was arrested for “gross assault” and is now reportedly being held in solitary confinement.

Since the news broke, Rocky has received some love from him hip-hop peers. Travis Scott called for Rocky’s freedom on stage recently, and now Tyler The Creator has also thrown his support behind Rocky. This afternoon, he shared a message of support for the rapper by tweeting, “FLACKO FLACKO FLACKO.” He followed that with what appears to be a promise that he will never perform in Sweden ever again, writing, “no more sweden for me, ever.”

At the moment, the only non-North American tour dates listed on the Golf Wang website are a trio of shows in London in mid-September, so it remains to be seen if Tyler, who has collaborated and performed with Rocky on multiple occasions, will stick to his word and stay out of Sweden during his next trek through Europe.

