Young Thug’s and YSL’s Slime Language 2 project was one of the more anticipated albums to arrive this year. While highlight members from that YSL cast showed out, including Young Thug, Gunna, and Lil Keed, there were also newer members who made a strong impression. One of them is Unfoonk, who recently released his debut project, My Struggle.

The effort gets a nice boost thanks to a video for “Running Out Of Patience” with Future. In it, the duo sits in a dimly lit house as they course through the traumatic moments that occurred in their lives.

Unfoonk’s new project received an attention boost thanks to “Real,” his collaboration with Young Thug — his biological brother — that served as a highlight effort on Slime Language 2. As for My Struggle, the project is equipped with 12 songs and additional features from Young Thug, Gunna, Lil Keed, FN DaDealer, G Herbo, and Lil Duke.

As for Future, the new video arrives shortly after he joined Hotboii in a visual for their “Nobody Special” collaboration. He also stood beside 42 Dugg to provide a controversial verse for “Maybach.”

You can press play on the “Running Out Of Patience” video above.

My Struggle is out now via YSL Records/300 Entertainment. Get it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.