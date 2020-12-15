The 2020 Uproxx Music Critics Poll: The Best Songs Of The Year

This piece is running as part of the 2020 Uproxx Music Critics Poll. Uproxx asked for each of the critics filling out our 2020 Uproxx Music Critics Poll to list out their favorite song of the year. More than 230 voters participated this year, resulting in more than 100 song selections, including several choices from the likes of Fiona Apple, Freddie Gibbs, Giveon, Arca, Taylor Swift, Lil Baby, and Pop Smoke. Below, we’ve listed out the top 11 vote-getters as well as a playlist with the entirety of the selections, along with which critic voted for each. Enjoy digging in and hopefully finding some new tunes to throw in the rotation.

6t. Waxahatchee — “Lilacs” Katie Crutchfield has ranked among the finest singer-songwriters working in indie rock for years. But Saint Cloud felt like a new peak in terms of her honing craft down to the most essential elements. On “Lilacs,” she sings against a simple yet soulful instrumental bed of keyboards, jangly guitar, and a relentlessly ticking drum that simulates the passage of time. It could be mistaken for a free-spirited slice of sunny Americana, but the charming packaging contains insightful writing about the fight to feel centered in a world that won’t stop spinning.–Steven Hyden Critics Votes: Zach Schonfeld, Ellen Johnson, Patrick Hosken 6t. Bartees Strange – “Boomer” “Boomer” is an eclectic highlight of Strange’s stunning debut album Live Forever, but he told Uproxx the song almost didn’t make the album: “I thought it showed that I didn’t take myself too seriously. I felt like it was true to who I am, where I’m from, the people I’m from. It’s just like a punk gospel country outro on top of a Thao & The Get Down Stay Down chorus and a DaBaby style rap verse, like starting right on the one when the song starts.”–Derrick Rossignol Critics Votes: Tatiana Tenreyro, Ted Davis, Chris Payne

6t. Soccer Mommy — “Circle The Drain” On her second official album, Sophie Allison wanted to recreate the music from her childhood, but with a sense of degradation that comes with the harshness of everyday life. “Circle The Drain” is a perfect example of this goal, a warm and breezy track on the surface, but with lyrics that are not subtle in their message: “I’ve been falling apart these days,” Allison sings. “Split open, watching my heart go round and around.”–Zac Gelfand Critics Votes: Kayleigh Hughes, Brady Gerber, Tom Whitcomb 6t. Roddy Ricch — “The Box” There are Billboard number ones, then there’s phenomena that transcends metrics. The latter was the case with Roddy Ricch’s “The Box,” a single from this 2019 Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial project. Roddy shows out on both verses — and yes, with his uninhibited “hee her” adlib, but it’s “The Box’s” resounding, impossibly catchy chorus that had TikTok, and the rap world in general, on fire during the simpler days of 2020.–Andre Gee Critics Votes: Tommy Monroe, Al Shipley, Bryson Paul

6t. Phoebe Bridgers — “Garden Song” The introduction to the second Phoebe Bridgers album came long before the news of the record itself, lilting toward us through muffled, music box melodies and surrealist lyrics that were novelistic in their detail. “Garden Song” established the expansive nature of Bridgers’ songwriting universe on Punisher, half-nightmare, half-daydream, a blue lullaby for one of the darkest years on the books. But in Phoebe’s sweetly sharp voice, the flicker of hope exists no matter how twisted the story gets.–Caitlin White Critics Votes: Davy Jones, Hannah Zwick, Kate Flynn 6t. Bob Dylan — “Murder Most Foul” In an alternate timeline, Bob Dylan is kicking back in his Malibu mansion, counting his millions and resting on his incredibly esteemed laurels. Thank goodness we live in this timeline — how often has anyone said that this year? — because this Bob Dylan somehow is still innovating, surprising, confounding, and thoroughly thrilling all of us on his wavelength. In his nearly 50-year career, he’s never mustered anything quite like “Murder Most Foul,” a 17-minute epic about JFK, America, mortality, The Eagles, and about a million other things. He even scored his first No. 1 with this song with no discernible melody! A wizard.–Steven Hyden Critics Votes: Bailey Pennick, Grayson Haver Currin, Daniel Kohn

5. Run The Jewels — “Ooh La La” Feat. Greg Nice and DJ Premier Leave it to El-P and Killer Mike to turn one line of Greg Nice’s verse from Gang Starr’s “DWYCK” into a certifiable banger. Trading belligerent, battle-ready bars over a beat that sounds like a piano falling off a cliff during the apocalypse, Run The Jewels ups their RTJ4 lead single’s cool factor by bringing in Gang Starr’s own DJ Premier to scratch the hell out of the song’s eminently danceable 30 second outro.–Aaron Williams Critics Votes: Ryan O’Connell, Kyle McGovern, Ben Kaye, Tim Grierson 4. Megan Thee Stallion — “Savage” Feat. Beyonce Classy, bougie, ratchet. Those are three words to describe Megan Thee Stallion’s explosive “Savage” 2020 takeover thanks to the power of TikTok and dance creators Keara Wilson and the Nae Nae Twins. While the “Savage” dance has been done by millions of Hot Girls and Hot Boys across the globe upon the release of Meg’s Suga EP, Beyonce ignited new life into the movement with a sign-o-the-times verse for the remix to an already infectious smash hit. “Hips tick-tok when I dance / On that demon time she might start an Only Fans,” Queen B spits on the certified platinum hit, before gathering more momentum with essential life quotes such as “If you don’t jump to put jeans on, baby you don’t feel my pain” and “I can’t argue with these lazy bitches I just raised my price.” The song now lives on Meg’s debut album Good News, which made its debut on the Billboard 200 charts at No. 2. If nothing else goes right in 2020, at least we got the “Savage Remix” with Houston queens Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion.–Cherise Johnson Critics Votes: Lauren Mitchell, Charley Ruddell, Sydney Gore, Andrew Sacher, Sama’an Ashrawi, Kelsey Barnes