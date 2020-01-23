The impeachment trial for President Donald Trump has officially begun and as we continue to hear and see the massive mess that is Trump’s term as president, a member of the House of Representatives delivered a quote that was rather unexpected to listeners.

Representing New York’s eighth congressional district, Rep. Hakeem Jefferies took the floor and was greeted to a question posed by chief counsel at the American Center for Law & Justice, Jay Sekulow: “Why are we here?” In his response, Rep. Jefferies said, “We are here, sir because President Trump corruptly abused his power and then he tried to cover it up… That is why we are here Mr. Sekulow. And if you don’t know, now you know,” a reference to The Notorious B.I.G.’s 1994 classic “Juicy.”

Hakeem Jeffries responds to Jay Sekulow who asked “why are we here?”: “We are here, sir, because President Trump corruptly abused his power and then he tried to cover it up… That is why we are here Mr. Sekulow. And if you don’t know, now you know.” pic.twitter.com/SIxq5D9a3l — Rantt Media (@RanttMedia) January 22, 2020

Rep. Jefferies’ Biggie reference should not come as much of a surprise. The two share Brooklyn as their hometowns and much of the city falls into the eighth congressional district that Jefferies represents. In addition to that, this isn’t the first time Jefferies has mentioned Biggie in his statements. His use of Biggie lyrics go back to 2017 with Jefferies paying tribute to Biggie on Twitter and again using lyrics from “Juicy” on the house floor.

To watch Rep. Jefferies quote “Juicy” on the house floor, hit play on the video above.