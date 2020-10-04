Halloween’s the next major holiday to look forward to, but with his new song, “This Day,” Usher has his eyes set on Christmas. The song sports an appearance from Kiana Lede and will be a part of the soundtrack to Netflix’s upcoming film, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, which stars Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Phylicia Rashad, Ricky Martin, Anika Noni Rose, and more. The track is a motivational number that aims to uplift those feeling the pressures of life. Usher and Kiana give a powerful reminder to listeners that one day all their hard work will be paid off.

As for the movie’s soundtrack, which will be released on November 13 through Atlantic Records, John Legend is set to provide the film’s original score. The song is Usher’s third single of the year, joining “SexBeat,” his collaboration with Lil Jon and Ludacris. That one follows his 2019 track, “Don’t Waste My Time,” with Ella Mai, as singles from his upcoming Confessions 2 album.

As for Kiana Lede, the Phoenix native shared her debut album Kiki earlier this year, a 19-track effort that boasted appearances from Ari Lennox, Lucky Daye, 6lack, and more.

You can listen to “This Day” in the video above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.