Vampire Weekend’s ‘This Life’ Video Is A Fittingly Jaunty California Road Trip

05.20.19 48 mins ago

Before Vampire Weekend released their new album Father Of The Bride, they shared “This Life” as one of the final pre-album singles (alongside “Unbearably White”) and it was immediately clear that it was an album highlight. The band has shared a few videos in support of the album, and now they’ve offered a new one, for “This Life.”

The black-and-white video (directed by Emmett Malloy) begins with a driver introducing himself and picking up Danielle Haim (in his mother’s car). From there, they and others embark on a California road trip, and it’s an appropriately lighthearted clip for a song as breezy as “This Life.”

Koenig previously explained the meaning of the song, which borrows lyrics from iLoveMakonnen’s “Tonight,” saying, “I started to think, […] what does it mean to be an adult even in a situation when two people have done something wrong? You bite the bullet and say: OK, you cheated on me, I cheated on you, but I can only start with myself. […] Actually I have been cheating through my whole life. So maybe I have to examine my whole way of thinking.”

Watch the video for “This Life” above.

Father Of The Bride is out now via Columbia. Get it here.

