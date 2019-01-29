Van Morrison’s Under-Appreciated Classic ‘Veedon Fleece’ Is Getting A New Vinyl Release

01.29.19 2 hours ago

Vinyl Me, Please

Van Morrison’s discography is full of classics, like 1968’s Astral Weeks and its follow-up, the 1970 album Moondance. Even his modern output has performed well: 2016’s Keep Me Singing charted in the top 10 in both the US and UK. The Irish musician has released a ton of albums over the past few decades, which means that there are bound to be some that aren’t exactly revered, or at least properly appreciated. One of those is Veedon Fleece. The 1974 record wasn’t warmly received in its time, but the album has since been hailed as an underrated classic.

Because of its up-and-down history, Veedon Fleece isn’t an easy record to find in stores, which makes Vinyl Me, Please’s February Essentials all the more appealing: The vinyl subscription service is giving the album its first vinyl re-release in 30 years. The record will be pressed on 180g emerald green vinyl and will feature a heavyweight tip-on jacket.

The album features a Celtic folk sound, and Morrison himself was dismissive of the record following its release. In 1978, he described the recording process (via the 2002 Morrison biography Can You Feel The Silence?), “Veedon Fleece was a bunch of songs that I wrote and then I just recorded it about four weeks after I wrote it. When you make an album you write some songs; you might have four songs and maybe you write two more, suddenly you’ve got enough songs for an album.”

Learn more about how to get the Veedon Fleece re-release here, and listen to album highlight “Bulbs” above.

Around The Web

TAGSVan MorrisonVeedon FleeceVinyl Me Please

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.29.19 54 mins ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.28.19 22 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.28.19 24 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.25.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.23.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.22.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP