Victoria Monét won Best New Artist at the 2024 Grammys because Jaguar II was so overwhelmingly dominant that the Recording Academy had no choice but to reward her. It’s not all rainbows for Monét, considering “ongoing health issues” forced her to drop out of a few festivals this summer, but any setback has been overshadowed by piling up consistent wins. While she won’t be able to perform a few festivals in June, she just dropped the Dave Meyers-directed “Alright” video, which honored Janet Jackson and earned over 1.4 million YouTube views in 48 hours. So, Monét’s hot steak forges on.

And on Thursday, June 13, Monét more or less joined the Star Wars universe. Because why not? According to a press release, Monét will sing “an original end-credit song, ‘Power Of Two,’ for the Star Wars series The Acolyte from Lucasfilm.”

“Having my song be a part of the classic Star Wars franchise via The Acolyte is such an honor, and I’m thrilled for everyone to hear it when they see how it ties into the overall storyline!” Monét said in a statement. “D’Mile and I had a great time making the song and hope the world loves it as much as we do.”

The press release additionally relays that “Power Of Two” will be available to stream on all DSPs on Friday, June 14.

The Acolyte premiered on Disney+ on June 4. The fourth episode is due on the streaming service on Tuesday, June 18.