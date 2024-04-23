If you plan on finding yourself in Finland this summer (or don’t yet but have been looking for some travel inspiration), Flow Festival Helsinki is set to go down from August 9 to 11. The lineup was already looking fantastic, but it just got even better today (April 23) with the third wave of acts announced.

The full list of artists unveiled today includes Halsey, Janelle Monáe, Vince Staples, Aurora,, Amaarae, Yves Tumor, Barry Can’t Swim, Evian Christ, Ron Trent Presents WARM, Gasellit, Malla, Lauri Haav, SMC, Turisti, Grande Mahogany, and Goldielocks.

They join a lineup that already featured folks like Fred Again.., Raye, Pulp, Idles, The Smile, PJ Harvey, Jessie Ware, Overmono, Blonde Redhead, Alvvays, Miriam Bryant, Kenya Grace, Artemas,

Kokoko!, Serpentwithfeet, and Helena Hauff.

The fest goes down at the historic Suvilahti power plant area in Helsinki, the capital of Finland. Tickets are available now via the Flow Festival website. Three-day passes start at 239€ (about $261), while a two-day pass goes for 199€ ($218) and a one-day pass is 129€ ($141) for Friday or Sunday, or 149€ ($163) for Saturday.

Flow Festival is fresh off a nomination for Best Festival Creative at the 2024 Uproxx Sound + Vision Awards, “a first-of-its-kind award honoring the creative direction that helps music connect with its audience, adding untold value and nuance to the art form.” So, it’s an event worth making the trip for.