Back in 2013, Vince Staples and Mac Miller released a collaborative mixtape called Stolen Youth, which was entirely produced by Miller under the pseudonym Larry Fisherman. Now, Staples has revealed a touching anecdote about the late rapper, who died in 2018, saying that he refused to accept royalties from the project.

In an interview on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s Drink Champs podcast, Staples said that Miller had creatively inspired him when the two were initially introduced by Earl Sweatshirt. “I wasn’t really making music at that time,” Staples said. “Earl had came back and I was just you know moving around with him making sure you know he was straight and shit. And I introduced myself to [Mac] and he was like, ‘I know who you are why don’t you make beats or whatever, why don’t you make music,’ and I say, ‘I don’t got no beats and he’s like, ‘Aight, I’m making some beats come over here on Friday,’ and then that’s how we ended up making music and being cool.”

Staples continued, talking about going on tour with Miller and how “he didn’t want no publishing.”

“He said, ‘If you make a million dollars buy me a S-Class Benz or something like that,’ the whole project [Stolen Youth] he gave me ownership of it. He just said, if you if you make a gang of money, just give me like a S-Class — and then took me on the road and paid for my room and board and still paid me. So yeah, you know that was the homie.”

Watch Staples’ interview above.

